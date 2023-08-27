Chelsea 3-0 Luton Town, Player Ratings: Sterling shines again, and others sparkle, too!

1. RAHEEM STERLING (9.1)

Sterling looks a player reborn. He’s not a new signing, technically, but he sure feels like one. This is not the Raheem Sterling we saw last season.

He puts that down to coaching and tactics, which I’m sure are a huge part of it, as well as just simply personal motivation and comfort levels. Nothing happens in isolation, and it’s great to see Raheem enjoying his football and also starting to form good partnerships with Nico and Malo as well. That right side was absolutely cooking!

“I want to get back to being obsessed with football. Just football 24/7 and nothing else and focus on top performances and goals and assists. It was a bit of frustration from last season from myself personally because I felt like I was always coming with my back to goal. A bit deep and I wasn’t giving myself enough chances to get into the box.” “I had a conversation with the gaffer earlier last week and we’ve gone through the role and I know exactly what he needs from me and it’s as simple as that. I need to get on the back foot and do what I do and drive at players and get on it and that’s when I’m most effective. “I came [to Chelsea] in a difficult period, that’s all finished.. I think the most important thing, I’ve had a look at myself and I’m a person who always tries to analyse what I’ve been doing, what I’ve done wrong, what I can change.” -Raheem Sterling; source: Mail

2. NICOLAS JACKSON (7.8)

Great to see Nico get off the mark after three excellent games to begin his Chelsea career, but with nothing to show for it on the scoreboard.

Of course, his play is defined by more than just goals, but as a striker (who wisely avoided picking up the cursed No.9 shirt), goals are still what everyone will look at, first and foremost.

3. MALO GUSTO (7.5)

Gusto just edges out Enzo for third place, which is a bit harsh on our midfield general — but there are only three spots on the podium.

Gusto isn’t quite Reece James at this point, but we hardly missed a beat with him deputizing for the Captain in this one, and that’s a promising development indeed for the future (especially if James continues to collect injuries on the regular).

vs. LUTON TOWN (PL, H, W 3-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): Sterling (9.1)

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Jackson (7.8), Gusto (7.5), Enzo (7.5), Silva (7.1)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Colwill (6.8), Caicedo (6.7), Gallagher (6.7), Sánchez (6.6), Chilwell (6.4), Disasi (6.3), Ugochukwu (6.0, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Maatsen (5.6, sub), Burstow (5.6, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL