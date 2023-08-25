Chelsea 3-0 Luton Town, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea didn’t make the most energetic start, but got into the swing things after a few minutes, creating a couple excellent chances, but not taking advantage of them as Raheem Sterling shot straight at the goalkeeper from ten yards out after a goalmouth scramble, and Enzo Fernández guided his strike over the bar.

But Sterling then took matters into his own hands, going on a brilliant individual run, losing three or four defenders, then finishing expertly into the bottom far corner with his left foot. We haven’t seen many of these goals since Eden Hazard left.

Unfortunately, Chelsea then failed to build on that breakthrough, generating no shots in the final half hour of the first half. Luton rarely threatened, but with just one goal in it, things felt far from comfortable.

Chelsea made a pretty good start to the second half as well, and Chilwell passed up a most glorious chance by opting to make the extra pass instead of shooting when wide open eight yards out. Further chances were wasted in quick succession by Sterling and Jackson as frustration levels started to rise.

Luton then served a scary reminder of just how close the scoreline still was despite Chelsea’s domination, creating a great chance out of pretty much nothing. Sánchez able to claw at it and keep it out, with Gusto’s desperation dive taking the sting out of the shot but also deflecting it.

Chilwell and Sterling then wasted a couple more chances before a wonderful passing move was finally finished off by Sterling in the 68th minute. Sterling then turned provider a few minutes, with Jackson tapping home to make sure of the points.

Three points, at the Bridge!

Carefree.

Pochettino staying with the hybrid back-three/back-four system

Ugochukwu-Caicedo double-pivot for the final 10 minutes, Sterling as a false nine

Two goals for Sterling, two assists for Gusto.

Jackson off the mark, Sterling with the assist on that one

Our first win at Stamford Bridge since ... forever

Next up: AFC Wimbledon in the League Cup 2nd round on Wednesday

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: