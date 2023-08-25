Chelsea vs. Luton Town, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Chelsea take on newly promoted Luton Town tonight, under the Friday Night Lights. Clear eyes, full hearts, etc, etc, etc.

One would expect the Blues to take these three points easily, but this is also well set up for a shock result for the visitors. One of those glitches in the match engine that can happen.

So let’s not let that happen! Looks like we’re sticking with the back-three. Bench is a bit thin, with two goalkeepers named. Ross Barkley starts for the visitors.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-5-2):

Sánchez | Colwill, Silva, Disasi | Chilwell (c), Enzo, Caicedo, Gallagher, Gusto | Jackson, Sterling

Substitutes from: Bergström, Beach, Humphreys, Cucurella, Maatsen, Ugochukwu, Moreira, Madueke, Burstow

Luton Town starting XI:

Kaminski | Kaboré, Burke, Lockyer, Bell, Giles, Nakamba, Barkley, Chong, Morris, Adebayo

Substitutes from: Krul, Andersen, Ogbene, Berry, Woodrow, Mpanzu, Brown, Johnson, Doughty

Date / Time: Friday, August 25, 2023, 20.00 GMT; 3pm EDT; 12:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Robert Jones (on pitch); Paul Tierney (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); Star Sports HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!