Mauricio Pochettino does not like to put labels on it, but we do have to describe the team’s formation somehow within the limitations of the generally accepted numerical notation. Using those conventions, we have Chelsea lining up in a back-three to start our first two games of the season — a departure from what we saw throughout preseason, with a much more back-four-ish look.

So what will be see today?

For the WAGNH Community, the choice is obvious. The 4-2-3-1 and the 4-3-3 collected a combined 79% of the votes, with the 3-4-3 getting just 16%. The player to make way from the backline is Axel Disasi (44%).

Moisés Caicedo’s arrival gives us an obvious pivot partner for Enzo, pushing Conor Gallagher up into the attacking stratum, which should allow him to utilize more of his skills. Noni Madueke comes in from the bench, joining the in-form Raheem Sterling and the impressive Nicolas Jackson, who led all players in the voting.

Choices were a bit limited given our injuries, but Bashir Humphreys, Marc Cucurella, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Mason Burstow all collected 3% or less, while Andrey Santos didn’t do much better at 11%. Roméo Lavia and Misha Mudryk did get 19% and 33%, respectively, before we learned that they would not be involved anyway.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

4-2-3-1 (53%)

Sánchez (98%) | Chilwell (96%), Colwill (95%), Silva (85%), Gusto (91%) | Enzo (98%), Caicedo (90%) | Madueke (55%), Gallagher (58%), Sterling (94%) | Jackson (99%)