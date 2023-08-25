Chelsea vs. Luton Town, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch

For the first time in over three decades years, and for the first time under the guise of the Premier League, Chelsea will face Luton Town in a league match. This was a regular occurrence throughout the 80s as well as the late 50s, but other than two FA Cup games (both won by Chelsea), this will be our first meeting in 32 years.

History aside, this will be an occasion perfect for getting our first win of the season. It’s a draw and a loss so far for Chelsea this season — far from panic stations — but getting a result more commensurate with our general play and effort on the pitch would be quite welcome.

Also, not beating a newly promoted side, especially at the Bridge, is almost unthinkable. (51 wnis, 3 defeats, of 66 played.) So let’s not think about that!

Date / Time: Friday, August 25, 2023, 20.00 GMT; 3pm EDT; 12:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Robert Jones (on pitch); Paul Tierney (VAR)

Forecast: chance of rain

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); Star Sports HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Chelsea team news: Our injury list has once again swelled to double-digits, with Carney Chukwuemeka out for six weeks (at least) after hurting his knee last week, Mykhailo Mudryk dealing with a minor muscle issue, and new arrival Roméo Lavia needing some time to catch up on his fitness. Armando Broja and Benoît Badiashile are getting close to returning, but Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Trevoh Chalobah, and Marcus Bettinelli are not.

Players are still streaming in of course (and streaming out) and that’s expected to continue next week sa well, but Mauricio Pochettino isn’t panicking — on the pitch, in training, or in the transfer market.

“It’s not time to think in a different way; I saw very positive things [in the first two games] and we need to keep the positives and improve in the areas we need to improve. “It’s going to be tough. It’s a very physical team, Luton, that do very good things. We know very well what we are going to find. We need to be competitive and clear in the way we are going to play and defend.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Sky

Luton Town team news: While Chelsea have designs on a top-four challenge, Luton’s primary task this season is to survive against all odds — including the part where their stadium, Kenilworth Road, is not quite up to Premier League standards (yet). They were forced to postpone last week’s home opener (against Burnley) because of that. Luton lost 4-1 away to Brighton in the season opener.

They haven’t gone overboard in the summer either, adding a few players with a solid top flight pedigree, but without overcommitting resources. Goalkeeper Tim Krul, midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, and our very own Ross Barkley, after a season at OGC Nice, are the highest profile arrivals.

Carlton Morris led the team with 20 goals in all competitions last year, and he scored on his (and their) Premier League debut two weeks ago as well.

Previously: Only the two FA Cup meetings then between these two sides for the past 32 years, but we have the clea edge historically with 14 wins and 7 draws from the 28 played. It was a close one last time, away at Kenilworth Road in the FA Cup.