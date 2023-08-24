Chelsea’s sponsorship agreement with a (newly formed) sports technology company called Infinite Athlete remains stuck in administrative limbo, as we wait for the approval of the Premier League that the deal meets their “fair market value rules” (in which Animal Farm some “fair markets” are more fair than others of course).

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea remain “confident” that the deal will be approved, and approved at a £40m level (already less than the initially rumored £50m value), but there is no timeline put on this expectation — except to say that both parties are “optimistic that the sponsorship will be formalised in time for the company’s logo to be worn by the club’s players this season”.

... This season?

So before the end of the season at the latest then? Lovely. Does the deal still pay full value if we only wear it for half the year?

I guess on the plus side you probably have a bit more time to buy our lovely sponsorless collector’s item of a shirt.