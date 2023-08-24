Chelsea vs. Luton Town, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

After such a promising and positive preseason, the season itself has gotten off to a slightly rockier start with a credible home draw against Liverpool and a somewhat naive defeat away to West Ham. We played better than that for large stretches of those 180 minutes, but have just one point, and plenty of early angst already, to show for all that.

But next up is a home game against Luton Town, who are back in the top tier of English football for the first time in 30 years. Opportunities to get a win and start building confidence once again don’t come much better than this.

However, we do have more injury concerns to deal with it yet again, even if Carney Chukwuemeka appears to have avoided the worst with his knee injury. He’s set to miss six weeks, joining Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoît Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, and Marcus Bettinelli on the sidelines.

Armando Broja does look very close now thankfully, but Mykhailo Mudryk was a surprise (and as yet unexplained) absence in yesterday’s (Wednesday’s) training after taking part on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Roméo Lavia is playing catch-up on preseason (just like Moisés Caicedo).

