West Ham 3-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Sterling shines but little else sparkles

1. RAHEEM STERLING (7.4)

Well, it’s taken a year, but it looks like the real Raheem Sterling might have shown up finally. A man reborn so far. Won the penalty that, had we converted it, would’ve probably sent this game down a very different and much more favorable path. Practically another new signing in a sea of new signings. Of course it’s been just two games, but hopefully he keeps it up.

I have to add that for me, Sterling’s final ball was a bit lacking (and we know that Emerson isn’t really a great left back), but if he cleans that up, we might be in for some fun. As the elder statesman (and most proven player) of this attacking group — and by some distance at 28 with a decade at the top level under his belt; the next oldest currently uninjured forward is Mudryk at 22 — we’re going to need him to lead the way by consistent example.

Raheem Sterling vs West Hampic.twitter.com/GUHp3sgAWN — M. O. B (@MadeOfBlaq) August 21, 2023

2. CARNEY CHUKWUEMEKA (7.0)

“From joy to pain” is what Chukwuemeka himself put on his Instagram after this game, going from the ultimate high of his first professional goal (and he could’ve easily had two!), to the lowest of lows in a knee injury. Thankfully, it sounds like we’ve dodged the worst outcome and he should be back “very soon” (though 6 weeks still sounds overly optimistic to me, without knowing any details).

Carnz set himself the goal of becoming a first-team regular, and while some have scoffed at that declaration, the early indications are that he has every chance to indeed do so. He’s started most of our preseason games, and started both Premier League games so far this season. Obviously, he will miss the next few, but given how disjointed we looked after he was forced off (similar to the impact of Nkunku’s injury in the last preseason game), hopefully he can come back without missing a beat.

Is it weird to have a 19-year-old that important to the team already? Well, when we have the youngest team in the league, it is certainly not.

3. NICOLAS JACKSON (6.1)

Continuing the themes from the top two positions, Jackson’s already proving indispensable to the team. Now he just needs to clean up that final ball, a.k.a. the finishing. We saw in preseason that he can score easily; just need to break the seal and get that first one in.

vs. WEST HAM UNITED (PL, A, L 1-3)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Sterling (7.4), Chukwuemeka (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Jackson (6.1)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Chilwell (5.8), Silva (5.7), Enzo (5.4), Gusto (5.3), Colwill (5.3), Gallagher (5.3), Sánchez (5.1)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Burstow (4.7, sub), Madueke (4.6, sub), Disasi (4.0), Mudryk (4.0, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Caicedo (3.1, sub)

OVERALL