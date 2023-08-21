The Daily Hilario: Monday

Winners
FROM THE WORST RECORD IN MLS TO CHAMPIONS!— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 20, 2023
INTER MIAMI HAVE WON THE 2023 LEAGUES CUP pic.twitter.com/x7sUYlOzQ9
Winners x2
Spain are the first team in Women's football history to be reigning World Cup champions at Under-17, Under-20 and Senior level.— Squawka (@Squawka) August 20, 2023
Undisputed Champions of the World. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/ftmq1HnLz1
Winners x3
8 - Aston Villa have won eight consecutive home Premier League games, their longest home league winning run since February 1990 (run of 9). The Villans have shipped just two goals in this spell, and none from open play. Stronghold. pic.twitter.com/dsELnCr5tF— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 20, 2023
