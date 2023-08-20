West Ham vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

The trip from Stamford Bridge to the Olympic Stadium in London is not that far. But it’s a trip nonetheless for Chelsea who take on West Ham at their turf in the Premier League today.

As far as strength in lineups go, manager Mauricio Pochettino is sticking to the three-man backline with Moisés Caicedo as a bench option.

West Ham starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Aréola | Coufal, Zouma (c), Aguerd, Emerson | Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Paquetá | Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma

Substitutes from: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Fornals, Cornet, Ings, Álvarez, Ogbonna, Mubama

Chelsea starting lineup (3-5-2):

Sánchez | Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill | Gusto, Enzo, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Chilwell (c) | Sterling, Jackson

Substitutes from: Bergstrom, Humphreys, Cucurella, Maatsen, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Mudryk, Madueke, Burstow

Date / Time: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 16.30 BST; 11:30am EDT; 9pm IST

Venue: Olympic Stadium, London, E20

Referee: John Brooks (on pitch); Paul Tierney (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA Network (USA); Star Sports 1 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports App (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

