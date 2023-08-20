 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Daily Hilario: Sunday

Your daily dose of off-topic shenanigans.

By Shauryas Sharma
/ new
Chelsea FC Training Session And Press Conference Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Such a difficult life

Betting sponsors are completely fine though?

I guess Lukaku won’t move to Saudi now

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History