The Daily Hilario: Sunday

Pep Guardiola on next signings: "We wanted Harry Maguire and we didn't sign him because we didn't want to pay required fee. We wanted Cucurella, we didn't pay. We wanted Alexis Sanchez, we didn't pay". ⚠️ #MCFC



"At the end, we're going to pay what is fair". pic.twitter.com/uR12tOsq7v