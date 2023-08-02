Official: Levi Colwill signs new long-term Chelsea contract

The saga of Levi Colwill, through all its trials and tribulations and loans and DeZerbis, has reached a most excellent conclusion, with the 20-year-old center back putting pen to paper on a new long-term contract at Chelsea.

Having joined the club at the under-9 level in 2011, Colwill has now committed his future to the Blues to 2029 with his shiny new six-year deal — with a club-option for a seventh. Party time!

We’ve had to do a fair bit of grafting to keep Colwill away from the clutches of Brighton & Hove Albion, and while this offer has been on the table for a couple months, it’s been reportedly Mauricio Pochettino who managed to provide the final push and the ultimate convincing. Poch has been giving Colwill regular minutes throughout preseason and hopefully that will continue even with the (expected) arrival Axel Disasi.

With Colwill tied down, our center back ranks are full of very talented, very promising, and very young players. We should be set for a while (barring injuries and the like)!