It has been a little over a year ever since Clearlake Capital took Chelsea over, and there has been a lot of changes ever since. Growing pains were arguably just as big, as everything inside Cobham changed with no stone left unturned from top to bottom.

Assessing whether these changes were for the better or otherwise is an ongoing process. But one thing for certain thus far is the new owners hold no barrels when it comes to taking a path that can elevate the club back to its former glory.

The “lavish” spending which is a source of complaint not just of Liverpool’s Jürgen Klopp but also Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola could be seen as a source of envy. Not that we really care about what they exclaim as Mauricio Pochettino is paying attention at things that really matter, such as the squad’s reaction to the club beating the Reds for not just Moisés Caicedo but Roméo Lavia as well in the transfer market this summer.

“I could feel the excitement in the players that are here when Caicedo and Lavia decided to come here. “It was a big boost to the players knowing they are at a club where this was possible. They wanted to join us, and that is so exciting. You can feel the atmosphere, the energy in the training ground. We are so happy about that.”

This excitement isn’t contained to Cobham. Stamford Bridge were also electric last weekend watching an almost completely revamped Chelsea squad, with few players that lifted our last Champions League trophy still defending the crest, turn up to dominate and almost beat Liverpool less than two months since Poch’s arrival.

“The fans I think are happy, and they showed in the Liverpool game they were behind the team. They were very loud. The feeling is very good, and the players really appreciate the energy from the crowd. “The feeling we are translating to outside is good. Now we need to work hard and be clever with our process and our principles.”

As many clubs have shown before, spending as much money as you can is not the most straightforward way to lift titles. It did take Pep’s City way more than the £1bi spent by Clearlake on Chelsea to get them a Champions League title, with the Blues themselves stopping what many “moneyballers” saw as inevitable.

The next step is being smart with what we add to what is already an enviable foundation for any team in the globe. Better tools for Pochettino will always be welcomed. But they alone will not change what is being rebuilt at Chelsea — a winning mentality.