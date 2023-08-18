It did not take long for Chelsea to start working on spending their reported £20m budget to get a new goalkeeper in light of Kepa Arrizabalaga’s loan exit to Real Madrid. According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, the Athletic and many others, Chelsea are in talks over the signing of New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrović.

The 23-year-old is a youth product of Serbian club Čukarički, with whom he spent four seasons as a professional before moving to the United States to join the Revs. Even since then Petrović has impressed onlookers and scouts with great performances and the stats to back him up as a potential star in the making.

Petrović’s fee is not really that clear with some reports claiming Chelsea offered US$ 15m (approximately £12m) in their first approach, while others say we offered £15m for the shot-stopper. Either way it does seem to be a smart way for us to spend our money on a no.2 keeper that will keep current no.1, Robert Sánchez, on his toes.