West Ham United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea head into the second game of the season with one new key signing, but also with some growing (and all too familiar) injury concerns.

While not yet officially confirmed, the word out of the training ground is that Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah have both sufferred hamstring (re-)injuries, and that the former is expected out for a good long while. So that’s three significant, multi-month injuries to starters already this season (Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, and now James), and Chalobah won’t be back for another month either.

Armando Broja and Benoît Badiashile probably remain out as well, though should be getting close in the next few weeks.

In better news, we’ve completed the signing of Moisés Caicedo, and he took part in his first training this week as well. It’s unclear what his status may be — physically should be fine, but tactically, he may need an adjustment period — and we may have him slated for a substitute role instead, for now.

