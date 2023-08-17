Some bad news coming out of Cobham today, with Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah reportedly both sustaining hamstring injuries in training.

Chalobah was already dealing with one but apparently has reaggravated it and will now miss another month. And the situation could be even worse for James, who is “not expected to make a swift return”. James had just returned from a hamstring injury sustained at the end of last season, to start our first game over the weekend, where he was able to complete 70 excellent minutes before being substituted off due to “fatigue”.

Our new club captain has of course had more than his fair share of injury issues over the past couple seasons, and this latest development certainly won’t attenuate the growing fears that these will be a constant concern with him. Thankfully, we did sign Malo Gusto to cover the position, and he’s looked excellent in preseason as well.

Chalobah was not slated to be a starter, but the injury will affect his future planning as well, especially if he (or we?) had any designs on him moving teams before the end of the transfer window.