Chelsea vs. Liverpool, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Welcome to the new season, hopefully a better season than last season.
We’ve got new players, new coaches, new ideas. Could be fun!
The first test is not an easy one.
Pochettino has seemingly gone for a bit of a surprise, with a three-man backline and wing-backs, a la previous coaches. But we’ll see how exactly this lines up.
Here we go!
Chelsea starting lineup (3-5-2):
Sánchez | Colwill, Silva, Disasi | Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Enzo, Gallagher, James (c) | Sterling, Jackson
Substitutes from: Bergström, Gusto, Cucurella, Maatsen, Andrey Santos, Ugochukwu, Mudryk, Madueke, Burstow
Liverpool starting lineup (4-3-3):
Alisson | Robertson, Van Dijk, Konaté, Alexander-Arnold | Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gakpo | Díaz, Salah, Jota
Substitutes from: Kelleher, Gomez, Núñez, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Matip, Doak, McConnell
Date / Time: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 16.30 BST; 11:30am EDT; 9pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Anthony Taylor (on pitch); Darren England (VAR)
On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)
Be excellent to each other, party on, dudes!
