Chelsea vs. Liverpool, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Welcome to the new season, hopefully a better season than last season.

We’ve got new players, new coaches, new ideas. Could be fun!

The first test is not an easy one.

Pochettino has seemingly gone for a bit of a surprise, with a three-man backline and wing-backs, a la previous coaches. But we’ll see how exactly this lines up.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-5-2):

Sánchez | Colwill, Silva, Disasi | Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Enzo, Gallagher, James (c) | Sterling, Jackson

Substitutes from: Bergström, Gusto, Cucurella, Maatsen, Andrey Santos, Ugochukwu, Mudryk, Madueke, Burstow

Liverpool starting lineup (4-3-3):

Alisson | Robertson, Van Dijk, Konaté, Alexander-Arnold | Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gakpo | Díaz, Salah, Jota

Substitutes from: Kelleher, Gomez, Núñez, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Matip, Doak, McConnell

Date / Time: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 16.30 BST; 11:30am EDT; 9pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Anthony Taylor (on pitch); Darren England (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, party on, dudes!