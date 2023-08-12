Chelsea vs. Liverpool, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

It’s a new day, a new season, and practically a brand new Chelsea. There’s been massive turnover in the squad — and we’re not done yet, not by a long shot! — and of course there’s a new head coach in charge as well.

The challenges, however, remain very much the same.

Thankfully, much of the activity was concluded earlier in the window already, and Pochettino has had a fairly consistent squad to work with so far. Our preseason tour was largely a success (injuries aside) and the vibes have ben quite positive (especially outside of the transfer-drama bubble).

Pochettino has favored a 4-2-3-1 in preseason, with the occasional three-man backline look, so we can expect a similar setup now that the games matter. We will be without Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, Benoît Badiashile, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah, and Macus Bettinelli — all out due to injuries.

Choose wisely!

Loading…

(Live results)