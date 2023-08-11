 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Polls: Chelsea Men 2023-24 Season Predictions!

Post your predictions here!

By TheLittleHorse
Chelsea FC v Fulham FC: Premier League Summer Series Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The PL season gets underway today when Burnley take on Man City and on Sunday we play our first “official” match of the season against Liverpool at the Bridge, which means it’s time for some predictions!

Before you proceed any further, let’s just go back a year and take a look at what our predictions were, how innocent we all were back then, how things change drastically in football and specifically at Chelsea.

This season though, one might argue, things might be a little more stable than what we faced last season. We have our permanent coach, made moves in the transfer market (which are still in progress), had a good pre-season and you wouldn’t be alone if you were cautiously optimistic for the upcoming season.

Which brings us to the actual predictions. Predict where you think Chelsea might finish at the end of the season in the league and the FA Cup. Since there’s no European football this season, this is all we got.

(Ed.note: if you don’t see the polls below, please reload this page outside of Google AMP / Apple News)

Poll

Chelsea’s league position

view results
  • 9%
    Champions
    (41 votes)
  • 34%
    Top-4
    (142 votes)
  • 44%
    5 or 6
    (184 votes)
  • 11%
    Other
    (50 votes)
417 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Chelsea in FA Cup

view results
  • 21%
    Champions
    (84 votes)
  • 6%
    Runners-up
    (26 votes)
  • 36%
    Semis
    (139 votes)
  • 28%
    Quarters
    (109 votes)
  • 6%
    Other
    (24 votes)
382 votes total Vote Now

As a bonus, predict the top-scorer for us this season (cup games included)

Poll

Top scorer

view results
  • 81%
    Nicolas Jackson
    (315 votes)
  • 5%
    Christopher Nkunku
    (20 votes)
  • 2%
    Mykhaylo Mudryk
    (11 votes)
  • 3%
    Raheem Sterling
    (14 votes)
  • 1%
    "New" Striker
    (7 votes)
  • 4%
    Other
    (19 votes)
386 votes total Vote Now

