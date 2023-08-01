Levi Colwill closes Brighton chapter for good

Levi Colwill looks set to make things official as far as his long-term Chelsea future is concerned, by reportedly agreeing a six-year contract extension.

And here is another sign that he’s not going anywhere and that an official announcement is coming soon: a message to Brighton & Hove Albion on social media, thanking them for the year together last season. It’s essentially a farewell note, even though Colwill was never technically their player.

But it’s a nice gesture that shows the 20-year-old’s professionalism, and that’s nice to see as well.