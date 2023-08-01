Levi Colwill closes Brighton chapter for good

Levi Colwill looks set to make things official as far as his long-term Chelsea future is concerned, by reportedly agreeing a six-year contract extension.
And here is another sign that he’s not going anywhere and that an official announcement is coming soon: a message to Brighton & Hove Albion on social media, thanking them for the year together last season. It’s essentially a farewell note, even though Colwill was never technically their player.
But it’s a nice gesture that shows the 20-year-old’s professionalism, and that’s nice to see as well.
“To Brighton and Hove Albion.
“I am proud to have played a small part in the clubs success last season.
“You gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League when no one else did. I thank Graham Potter for first bringing me to the club and to all the employees at the stadium and training ground for making it a great place to perform and develop
“To the fans, you’ve always had my back! Since I got into the side, your continuous support made me feel comfortable to play the way I wanted to play and not fear about making mistakes. You gave me a platform to shine and show my ability in the best league of the world. I will never forget that you supported me.
“Lastly Roberto De Zerbi, you challenged me every day! You made me think and see football in a different way. I cannot thank you enough.
“Thank you again
LC”
-source: Instagram
Loading comments...