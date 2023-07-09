Another ex-Chelsea player has gone into coaching, with our former (mostly) backup goalkeeper Willy Caballero joining the staff of new Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca as Assistant Manager. Caballero had spent the past 18 months at Southampton after leaving Chelsea following our Champions League final victory in 2021. Prior to Chelsea, Caballero spent a few years at Manchester City and played starring roles at Málaga and second division Elche in Spain.

Caballero collected just 38 appearances (including 11 Premier League starts) over his four-year spell at Chelsea, which began in 2017, but that’s a fairly healthy amount considering that he was mostly the backup, first to Thibaut Courtois, then to Kepa Arrizabalaga, and then finally to Édouard Mendy. Caba did have a (well earned) reputation as a penalty-saving specialist, and he was a solid presence in the dressing room and on the training ground. It always seemed like he would go into coaching once he hung up his boots, and that has indeed come to transpire.

Good luck to Willy at Leicester as they attempt to win promotion right back to the top division.