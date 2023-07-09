Levi Colwill, Noni Madueke win U21 Euros with England!

Levi Colwill and Nani Madueke have accomplished something no Chelsea player had even done before with England, and were crowned winners of the U21 European Championship last night after a tense, dramatic, at times exhilarating 1-0 win over Spain.

This was England’s third triumph at this tournament, and the first in nearly 40 years, since former Chelsea manager Dave Sexton guided the young Lions to back-to-back Euro crowns in 1982 and 1984. Neither of those two squads featured any players from Chelsea.

But this time our boys had made a key impact, even if Madueke’s involvement waned as the tournament went on. He started the final on the bench, but once again made himself noticeable in his 25 minutes of action, and was a ridiculous save away from making sure of the victory late on.

That honor (making the result safe) would instead belong to goalkeeper James Trafford, who saved the penalty in added-on time (awarded by VAR against Levi Colwill) and keep his sheets clean for the entirety of the tournament. Impressive!

Of course, a clean sheet isn’t just about goalkeeping. And Colwill played a massive part in that, and was hi susual imperious self in this final as well. Excited to see what he can do in a Chelsea shirt at first-team level!

Right, Noni?