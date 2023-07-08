Official: Chelsea sign Ishé Samuels-Smith from Everton

Chelsea remain shy on making first-team purchases, which is expected given how their focus have been mostly on selling players to trim the squad for manager Mauricio Pochettino. However the Blues are actively looking to add new young talent to the club, as shown by the signing of young defender Ishé Samuels-Smith from Everton today on a reported £4m fee.

Samuels-Smith was part of England’s U17 squad in the European Championship this summer, after regularly featuring for Everton’s U21 team throughout last season as centre-back and left-back. His performances led him to training with Everton’s first-team and being a bench option in two club matches, against Bournemouth in the League Cup and against Fulham in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC has completed the signing of defender Ishe Samuels-Smith from Everton. ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 8, 2023

Upon his arrival, Samuels-Smith made clear he knows the challenge in front of him when it comes to breaking through the ranks to become a Chelsea first-team player.

“It was a shock to me because it all happened quickly, but I’m really glad to be here. It’s going to be a good experience coming into such a big club. It will be a new challenge because there are top players here, so I am going to have to adapt quickly and get through the levels.” -Ishé Samuels-Smith: Source: Chelsea FC

Welcome, Ishé! Let’s win some things!