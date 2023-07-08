At first it seemed Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku only had his head turned towards a definitive return to Inter Milan, and vice-versa. But with the Blues rejecting the Nerazzurri’s latest approach, as per a report in the Guardian, Lukaku might have to begin looking elsewhere.

Chelsea are still holding out for £40m to allow Lukaku’s exit from Stamford Bridge, and Inter want to haggle the sum for as long as they can. While they largely failed to meet our demands, Juventus — with whom Chelsea are already in talks, according to Sky Sports — and Saudi club Al-Hilal could go in the exact opposite direction.

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino only expects Lukaku to report to him and the team on July 13th, when players who took part in the latest international matches return to Cobham. This gives Lukaku a few days to ponder whether he wants to break the hearts of a second massive fanbase by going to bitter rivals Juve, take the big (oil) bucks from Saudi Arabia, or even take a chance with the Blues.