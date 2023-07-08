John Terry confirms return to working in the Chelsea Academy

Chelsea Legend John Terry has returned to the club once again, confirming yesterday on social media that he’s rejoined the Academy in a working capacity.

He didn’t specify the exact nature of his involvement, though presumably it’s at least on a part-time coaching basis, like he had been previously, before leaving towards the end of last season to reunite with Dean Smith and try to save Leicester City form relegation.

The former Aston Villa coaching crew did not succeed however, and the Foxes went down. They have recently appointed former Manchester City assistant Enzo Maresca as their new main man, leaving JT & Co without a job.

I’m delighted to be back Home working in the Academy.@ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/QBJtPUoPdm — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) July 7, 2023

In semi-related (?) news, budding young star Frankie Runham committed his future to the club as well, as he revealed on his own Instagram. Runham doesn’t turn 17 until January, but appears to have agreed terms on his maiden professional deal already, much to the disappointment of all those other teams vying for his attentions.

