Christian Pulisic’s time at Chelsea seemed to have been ending slowly for some time, and it looks like we will indeed reach the expected conclusion of the 24-year-old jetting out the exit door.

According to various reports, including from Fabrizio Romano (now also available for consumption on new twitter Threads), we have agreed a deal with AC Milan for his transfer. The final fee isn’t specified, but Milan’s second bid was in the €20-25m ballpark, which presumably also applies to the final agreement. Personal terms (i.e. wage cut) had been sorted out some time ago.

It’s somewhat hard to believe, but Pulisic has been with Chelsea for four years at this point. It feels like he arrived just yesterday, though that’s perhaps because we are still waiting for him to truly “arrive” and start producing consistently at the expected “Captain America” level (which he briefly flashed that first season, during Project Restart in the summer of 2020).

Pulisic will join a growing ex-Chelsea exclave at Milan, so we’ll be keeping a close-ish eye on their exploits (Fikayo Tomori, Olivier Giroud, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and now Pulisic).