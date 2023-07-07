Marc Cucurella’s first season at Chelsea was far from ideal, especially given all the expectations coming in as Brighton & Hove Albion’s Player (and Player’s Player) of the Year in 2021-22. But even when his old coach, Graham Potter was appointed early on in the season by Chelsea, his performances seemed to suffer under the pressure of playing for a big club (which then led to even more pressure, from the fans).

The 24-year-old had been tentatively linked with a quick exit as a result (ed.note: wouldn’t be our first single-year left back after the likes of Asier Del Horno and Filipe Luis, for example) but apparently Cucurella isn’t keen on any of that (be that Atletico Madrid, Newcastle United, or the Saudi Pro League), and is instead “keen to fight for his place” at Chelsea. According to the Evening Standard, Cucurella has “discouraged interest” from others in his services and wants to “impress” new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Cucu was among the half-dozen or so first-team players who were back to preseason training on day one already.

We can only hope, for the benefit of all, that Cucurella can indeed find himself again and show what he’s actually capable of under Poch.