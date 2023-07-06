Official: Derrick Abu signs with Southampton after leaving Chelsea

Another Chelsea youngster who left the club at the end of the season has found himself a new team, with defender Derrick Abu signing a two-year deal with recently relegated Southampton.

The Artist Also Known as CHO$EN will continue his footballing career on the South Coast, and will initially join Saints’ under-21 development squad.

The 19-year-old took to Instagram to say his thanks and his goodbyes to the place he had called home for the past decade. In a time when goodbye messages from Chelsea lifers can range from deadly emotional to the emotionally dead, Abu’s hits right in the middle.

Wishing you all the best in this next step, Derrick!