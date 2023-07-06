Official: Derrick Abu signs with Southampton after leaving Chelsea

Another Chelsea youngster who left the club at the end of the season has found himself a new team, with defender Derrick Abu signing a two-year deal with recently relegated Southampton.
The Artist Also Known as CHO$EN will continue his footballing career on the South Coast, and will initially join Saints’ under-21 development squad.
The 19-year-old took to Instagram to say his thanks and his goodbyes to the place he had called home for the past decade. In a time when goodbye messages from Chelsea lifers can range from deadly emotional to the emotionally dead, Abu’s hits right in the middle.
Wishing you all the best in this next step, Derrick!
“Been a good decade at Chelsea and I’m truly grateful to the club for everything they have done over the years for me. It’s time to close this chapter and continue to write my story. I wish the club all the best for the future.It’s time for a new challenge :)
“Till next time blues!”
-Derrick Abu; source: Instagram
