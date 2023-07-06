 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Daily Hilario: Thursday

Your daily dose of off-topic shenanigans.

By Shauryas Sharma
/ new
Chelsea Pre-Season Training Session Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Hmm

Done

Appointment

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History