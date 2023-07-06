The Daily Hilario: Thursday

Hmm
Al Khelaifi on Mbappé: “We do NOT want him to leave for free in 2024”.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2023
“Our position is clear. If Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract”.
“We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free, it’s impossible”. pic.twitter.com/2n53QcOSLg
Done
¡@Syncaglar es nuevo jugador rojiblanco! ⚪— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 5, 2023
El internacional turco ha firmado con nuestro club por cuatro temporadas.
➡️ https://t.co/ZGZuAeCTS4
¡#BienvenidoSoyunçu! pic.twitter.com/1geYFFLBsg
Appointment
Adi Hütter is our new head coach! ❤️ #Hutter2025 pic.twitter.com/DnhxZU1ZXz— AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) July 4, 2023
Loading comments...