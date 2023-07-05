 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea in talks with ‘other companies’ for shirt sponsorship, following backlash — report

Backlash response

By David Pasztor Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chelsea v Newcastle United - Premier League Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Following the backlash to the news that we were in “final talks” with an online casino for the main shirt sponsorship, Chelsea have reversed course and have now reportedly “pulled out” of those negotiations and are “now in talks with other companies”.

The Telegraph’s report does not specify who these other companies may be, but it does clarify that it’s not “Oman Air”. An executive of that airline was pictured alongside Mauricio Pochettino and a model plane done up in full Chelsea livery in a leaked photo that made the Twitter rounds on Tuesday. It’s likely that Oman Air are going to be some sort of travel partner instead, coming on the heels of similar agreement with hotel chain Hilton. (Though their logo wouldn’t look half-bad on the front of the shirt.)

In any case, with Chelsea thus officially sponsorless, we probably will have to keep waiting for the official reveal of the kit for this season. Good thing the training gear is lovely, if terribly overpriced.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History