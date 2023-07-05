Following the backlash to the news that we were in “final talks” with an online casino for the main shirt sponsorship, Chelsea have reversed course and have now reportedly “pulled out” of those negotiations and are “now in talks with other companies”.

Chelsea still working on front of shirt sponsor - had been talking to Stake but club have now moved on to other options #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) July 4, 2023

The Telegraph’s report does not specify who these other companies may be, but it does clarify that it’s not “Oman Air”. An executive of that airline was pictured alongside Mauricio Pochettino and a model plane done up in full Chelsea livery in a leaked photo that made the Twitter rounds on Tuesday. It’s likely that Oman Air are going to be some sort of travel partner instead, coming on the heels of similar agreement with hotel chain Hilton. (Though their logo wouldn’t look half-bad on the front of the shirt.)

Understand Oman Air will NOT feature on Chelsea's kit next season. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 4, 2023

In any case, with Chelsea thus officially sponsorless, we probably will have to keep waiting for the official reveal of the kit for this season. Good thing the training gear is lovely, if terribly overpriced.