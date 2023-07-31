Chelsea hoping for good news as Trevoh Chalobah set for scans on injury

For the second time this preseason, Trevoh Chalobah was forced out of a game due to precaution over a potential injury. Unlike ten days ago however, when a minor Achilles concern late on after nearly a full game’s worth of work was proven to be little more than a scary idea, this time he’s set for some scans as well after being forced off barely 15 minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute.

And that might indicate greater concern, though Mauricio Pochettino was quick to paint things in an optimistic light.

“I hope it’s not a big issue. We need to assess now. It doesn’t mean it is big. It was a precaution but we need to assess him the next few days. We don’t believe it is big but hope also.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

Chalobah was seen leaving the stadium with his right thigh wrapped, but without any apparent lameness or pain. So hopefully it is indeed just something minor.

He’s been one of our minutes-leaders this preseason and has proven a valuable part of the squad over the past couple years precisely because he’s been largely injury free. The best ability is availability, as they say — especially given our struggles with injuries in general in recent seasons.