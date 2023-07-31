WaFFLe 2023-24 Confirmed Divisions and Waitlist

WAGNH Fantasy Football League is back for another season. A big thank you to all of you who signed up. Once again we had over 80 registered users, this time with 73% of the previous season’s players returning. The divisions have all been sorted, so here’s what happens next:

You will receive the league invitation link from Fantrax, to the email address that you provided in the registration form. Join the league by clicking on the link. The link has an expiration date, so join before the link expires. Once your whole division has joined the league, we will send you another email. The email will group you with the other managers in your division. Here you can discuss the draft date, draft order, etc. Once you have decided on your draft date, you have to inform either WizaCar or myself at least one day before the draft so we can set up everything (You can contact us via the Fantrax Chat or via email). You have until the 1st of August to accept the invitation (or get in touch with us about any issues) otherwise we will move on to another user on the waitlist. This season, we are going to attempt to do the draft in the single league setup. For this to work, we will need to lock the draft picking order as soon as possible. Please respond to the invite promptly and coordinate with the division about draft positions and time. The deadline for this will be the 3rd of August. Failing to do this will result in your draft pick positions being used as the draft order for your division. The deadline for this will be the 3rd of August, to ensure divisions have the whole of the weekend before the league starts to draft the league. All Drafts must be completed by the 8th of August. If we run into any issues with the drafts in the single league. we will revert to creating a separate league for every division, for drafting purposes only. You will be added into this new league where you will carry out the draft. We will import the results nto the main league and delete the duplicate single-division league.

Those of you who have not been selected to this season’s league, have instead been added to the waitlist. If users do not accept their invitations to Fantrax by the 1st of August, we will get in touch with you in a randomly assigned order to join the league. You will have 24 hours to respond and join the league before we move on to the next user in the waitlist.

Divisions and Waitlist:

The order in which the teams are listed is the order in which you will be decide your draft pick position. Each player will take it in turn to select their desired draft pick position which will be used in the draft.. Returning players are ordered by their league standing while new teams are randomly assigned a draft position.

DIVISION 1

Pocket_Hercules - Herculean XI - Division 1 WiZaCar17 - The Contegious Kants - Division 1 Forza Conte - Kaiser Havertz - Division 1 brendankali - Loftus-ButtCheeks - Division 1 Nevil - dareNevils - Division 1 Gh00st - Cesc, Drogs & Ashley Cole - Division 1 JoeTexTwoTechs - Havana Villa FC - Division 1 deadraizer - Bearly Trying - Division 1 A-Stah - Asterisk - Division 2 BlueDownUnder - BDU XI - Division 2 Saelenn - Something something Sael Side - Division 2 Larry8 - LA Blues - Division 2

DIVISION 2

grindo - SnowBoarders FC - Division 1 s_starrett - Toasted Ravioli & Lazer Snakes - Division 1 Rupant - Bleed blue - Division 1 Bluemageddon - JillJungJuk - Division 1 Erland_Johnsen - Witty Team Name F.C. - Division 2 hassaan - Kante’s Inferno - Division 2 TheMuppet - Coca-Zola - Division 2 gingerconte - Bakayokohama Tyres - Division 2 Kakela - Cech Yourself Before You Wreck Yourself - Division 3b CoKo - The Reading Rainbows - Division 3a Clever Costapp - Settlers of Zlatan - Division 3a Haz Cat - Haz Cat - Division 3b

DIVISION 3A

InfamousAzpi - FantasyIsComingHome - Division 2 Lewis1905 - Lewis Baker Street 221B - Division 2 Martinez#47 - Deportivo Wanka - Division 3a forever.blue - #RomanThnksFrthMmrs - Division 3a Pyrokinetic - Pyro’s Scorchers - Division 3a QuestyCat - Nine Lives FC - Division 3a kantestopwinning - kantestopwinning - Division 3a TheNarrator - Docherty’s Diamonds - Division 4a TheBison - BlueBisons - Division 4a depp05 - Deppester FC - Division 4a Special 26 - Hazardous Warriors - Division 3b Sebastian Correa - Sebby Cakes FC - Division 3b

DIVISION 3B

B Tret - BT Blues - Division 2 anuttam teja - TheChosenOnes - Division 2 Carlos-Juan - Knugen FC - Division 3b Zolagolazo - TheHighGround FC - Division 3b Solowize10 - Darknight - Division 3b Emileb - Kalouless - Division 3b robdatta - NVM Ballacks, Here’s the Cesc Pistols - Division 3b TurboTuchel - TurboTuchel - Division 4b jzwood72 - Naptown Machine - Division 4b biminibonblues - Bimini Bon Blues - Division 4b Blazing_Blue_Inferno - Le_Blue_Champs - Division 3b UnseenMaster - UnseenFC - Division 4b

DIVISION 4A

Sid - Skeletalsid - Division 4a Eidurr - Sterling Silver - Division 4a CrallyLystia - CrallyFC - Division 4a irishblue13 - How I Met Your Mata - New to the league windinfist - Last Number - New to the league tjc5022 - Hollywoo Stars and Celebrities - New to the league Hughes_Jackson - Benteke Fried Chicken - New to the league CaptainAmericaPulisic - Bilbao Baggins - New to the league Football is good - Everblue - New to the league Jhevon - Kame Prime - New to the league Physio TEA - PT TEA FC - New to the league shegzbaba - PocheBoehlSea - New to the league

DIVISION 4B

The High Notes - The High Notes - Division 4b ahmb - NorCal Chels - Division 4b Cyclone19$ - The Crossbars - New to the league messien - Messien FC - New to the league CeleryFC - CeleryFC - New to the league ChopperPrelps - Bluebanter Brigade - New to the league Madaz - Cobham Uni Netbal Team - New to the league Teecee11 - TeeBlues Fc - New to the league kayudingin - suryapromerah - New to the league Nolamonk - BerlinBlues - New to the league Nuel - Igbalode fc - New to the league Zhotos - Korriban FC - New to the league

