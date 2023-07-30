Chelsea 2-0 Fulham, Premier League Summer Series: Post-match reaction

Chelsea have won the inaugural Premier League Summer Series trophy (yes, apparently that’s a thing), after a pretty good win and performance — especially in the first half — against Fulham in Washington, DC.

We even saw a set piece goal (Chilwell to Silva on a corner)! And the enterprising Nkunku, who also entertained with some wonderful touches, was in the right spot at the right time to tuck in a rebound (off a Chukwuemeka shot) for his third goal of preseason.

The second-half was a slightly more convoluted and disjointed affair, with subs upon subs. We came close to a couple more goals, but couldn’t quite make it happen.

Largely untroubled at the other end, in either half.

Carefree.