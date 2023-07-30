 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea 2-0 Fulham, Premier League Summer Series: Post-match reaction

WINNER WINNER PRESEASON TROPHY DINNER

By David Pasztor
Chelsea FC v Fulham FC: Premier League Summer Series Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Chelsea have won the inaugural Premier League Summer Series trophy (yes, apparently that’s a thing), after a pretty good win and performance — especially in the first half — against Fulham in Washington, DC.

We even saw a set piece goal (Chilwell to Silva on a corner)! And the enterprising Nkunku, who also entertained with some wonderful touches, was in the right spot at the right time to tuck in a rebound (off a Chukwuemeka shot) for his third goal of preseason.

The second-half was a slightly more convoluted and disjointed affair, with subs upon subs. We came close to a couple more goals, but couldn’t quite make it happen.

Largely untroubled at the other end, in either half.

Carefree.

  • 1st half: Slonina | Chilwell, Humphreys, Silva (c), Gusto | Santos, Enzo | Nkunku, Chukwuemeka, Sterling | Burstow
  • 2nd half: Slonina (Bergström on 60) | Cucurella, Colwill, Chalobah (Gilchrist on 60), James (c) | Gallagher, Casadei | Maatsen, Nkunku (Hall on 60), Àngelo | Jackson
  • Hopefully no real injury for Chalobah.
  • Hall at left wing, Maatsen central
  • Next up: Borussia Dortmund in Chicago on Wednesday, the last preseason friendly of the summer.
  • KTBFFH

