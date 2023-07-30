Chelsea 2-0 Fulham, Premier League Summer Series: Post-match reaction

Chelsea have won the inaugural Premier League Summer Series trophy (yes, apparently that’s a thing), after a pretty good win and performance — especially in the first half — against Fulham in Washington, DC.
We even saw a set piece goal (Chilwell to Silva on a corner)! And the enterprising Nkunku, who also entertained with some wonderful touches, was in the right spot at the right time to tuck in a rebound (off a Chukwuemeka shot) for his third goal of preseason.
The second-half was a slightly more convoluted and disjointed affair, with subs upon subs. We came close to a couple more goals, but couldn’t quite make it happen.
Largely untroubled at the other end, in either half.
Carefree.
- 1st half: Slonina | Chilwell, Humphreys, Silva (c), Gusto | Santos, Enzo | Nkunku, Chukwuemeka, Sterling | Burstow
- 2nd half: Slonina (Bergström on 60) | Cucurella, Colwill, Chalobah (Gilchrist on 60), James (c) | Gallagher, Casadei | Maatsen, Nkunku (Hall on 60), Àngelo | Jackson
- Hopefully no real injury for Chalobah.
- Hall at left wing, Maatsen central
- Next up: Borussia Dortmund in Chicago on Wednesday, the last preseason friendly of the summer.
- KTBFFH
