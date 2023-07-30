 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Christopher Nkunku doubles Chelsea's lead over Fulham, 2-0!

Easy does it

By Fellipe Miranda
/ new

Chelsea bring the ball to Fulham’s defence and Raheem Sterling is fouled in the box as he tries to weave through the Cottagers’ backline. In their attempt to play out of defence the ball is stolen by Carney Chukwuemeka, whose shot attempt is parried. However the rebound falls to Christopher Nkunku, who has the easy enough job of pushing it past the keeper to double Chelsea’s lead over their London rivals.

