Chelsea vs. Fulham, Premier League Summer Series Friendly: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

Preseason match number four is here, featuring a DMV-edition of the West London Derby against friendly neighbors Fulham. It’s the last of our “Premier League Summer Series” of friendlies in the States, with a game against Borussia Dortmund to come on Wednesday and then back home to get ready for the start of the season in two weeks.

The primary goal is still fitness for this one however, with Maurico Pochettino opting to give starts to the likes of Mason Burstow up top and Gaga Slonina in goal.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Slonina | Chilwell, Humphreys, Silva (c), Gusto | Santos, Enzo | Nkunku, Chukwuemeka, Sterling | Burstow

Substitutes from: Kepa, Bergström, Chalobah, Colwill, Gilchrist, Hall, Maatsen, James, Cucurella, Casadei, Gallagher, Mudryk, Ângelo, Moreira, Jackson

Fulham starting XI:
Leno | Tete, Diop, De Fougerolles, Robinson, Reed, Lukić, Cairney (c), Wilson, Vinícius, Willian

Substitutes from: Rodák, Borto, Bassey, Mbabu, Parkes, Odutayo, Amissah, McCoy-Splatt, Dibley-Dias, Raúl, De Cordova-Reid, Harris, Gogo, Stansfield

Date / Time: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 2:45pm EDT; 19:45 BST; 12:15am IST (next day)
Venue: FedExField, Landover, MD

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); NBC (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

