Chilwell: ‘I want to be one of the reasons we get back to the best Chelsea’

A Ben Chilwell interview made the media rounds yesterday, wherein he talked about the (necessary and needed) intensity of preseason (especially in terms of the new fitness regime), the quickly growing camaraderie in the squad, his newly emphasized leadership role (including his willingness and even desire to be captain), and his strong intentions to be a key part of this new Chelsea era — and maybe even run through a few walls for Mauricio Pochettino.

You can read various versions of this chat in the Evening Standard, at Football London, or in The Athletic if you have a subscription (and probably others, too), but here is the part that stood out to me the most.

When asked about why he was willing to extend his contract by an additional two years in April, just as we were putting the finishing touches on our worst ever Premier League season, Chilly answered thusly:

“Since I have come to Chelsea (from Leicester three years ago), I have always felt pretty at home. Obviously, I won the Champions League in my first season, and after seeing the reaction that it brought around the club, I want to feel that again with Chelsea — not just in football but with Chelsea. “I want to help Chelsea get back to winning titles and cups. And I know we’ll get there in the near future and I want to be one of the reasons that we get back to that, so that was my reasoning behind it. I am not going to run when things are going badly. I want to be one of the reasons we get back to the best Chelsea.” -Ben Chilwell; source: The Athletic

