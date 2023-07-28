Enzo Fernández recounts ‘stressful’ transfer from Benfica to Chelsea

Since Chelsea seem intent on repeatedly running into a brick wall in trying to pry Moisés Caicedo away from Brighton & Hove Albion, we might recall a similar situation involving Enzo Fernández and his move from Benfica last winter. In that case, we would eventually budge and pay a Premier League-record transfer fee for the World Cup winner — who will hopefully live up to those expectations, especially this season with a better setup from top to bottom at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo did get off to a pretty good start at Chelsea, and seemed to adapt quite quickly to the demands on the Premier League, though on a personal level, things weren’t so easy. Chelsea may have won the transfer battle, but that took a toll on all involved.

“It was a very intense week. The negotiations were very long, there were a lot of obstacles. Benfica didn’t want me to leave and I have to say it was a very stressful week that took a lot out of me psychologically. “But it all turned out the way you would want, and I was able to make that jump to play in the Premier League for a huge club like Chelsea, who gave me the chance. “It’s true that there were some days and hours where I couldn’t sleep, I was anxious not knowing what was happening but at the end of the day it was all worth it and I’m really enjoying myself at the moment. -Enzo Fernández: source: B/R Football

Enzo has already accomplished a lot in his young career, including winning the World Cup, a feat that only a few players get to achieve in their careers. But he has plenty more trophies to collect, and he clearly has the drive to push his own boundaries ... and help Chelsea get back to the top!