The Daily Hilario: Home comforts

Your daily dose of off-topic shenanigans

By David Pasztor
Airbus A321NEO XLR During A Flying Display At Paris Air Show 2023 Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Well, I’m back home after a week on the east coast. Philadelphia, Atlanta, you’ve been great. JetBlue, you’ve been crap. Southwest, you’ve been ... okay. Flight delays there and back, terrible Uber drivers and cars, questionable organization for the “Premier League Summer Series”.

But good times as usual when we’re all there for The Chels, and especially with the homies from the London Is Blue Podcast.

If you haven’t seen Oppenheimer, do it now. I saw it in 70mm IMAX last Thursday. Amazing.

Also, The Bear is a great show.

Also, this song is my favorite song ever of the last 24 hours.

Talk amongst yourselves.

