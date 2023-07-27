Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle United, Friendly: Post-match reaction

Well, that was a pretty good time from my vantage point behind the goal that Chelsea were defending in the first half and attacking in the second half. But that may have had more to do with the people around, than the football on display.

Still, Chelsea played quite well at times, especially in a first half that was probably the most accomplished performance yet under Pochettino this summer — undone by one lapse of concentration and misjudgment from Ol' Cucurella on the stroke of half time. Eesh.

Lovely finish from Jackson though, and pass from Maatsen.

The second half was a bit more disjointed as it tends to be when dozens of subs get made. Chelsea still had the better of play, slightly, but neither side had the requisite quality to produce something substantial.

Carefree.

Next up: Fulham on Sunday in DC.

KTBFFH.