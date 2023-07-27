Chelsea vs. Newcastle United, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Welcome to Atlanta, where the players play. It's time for preseason match number three, as we take on top-four rivals Newcastle United.

There will be no live blog for this because I got denied media credentials (boooooo!). So talk amongst yourselves.

Reecey starts and is captain. Nkunku & Jackson start together.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup:

Arrizabalaga | Cucurella, Humphreys, Chalobah, James (c) | Casadei, Enzo | Maatsen, Nkunku, Mudryk | Jackson

Substitutes from: Slonina, Bergström, Gusto, Silva, Colwill, Gilchrist, Chilwell, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Santos, Sterling, Hall, Ângelo, Moreira, Burstow

Newcastle United starting lineup: Dúbravka | Trippier, Schär, Botman, Burn, Joelinton, Tonali, L. Miley, Almirón, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes from: Pope, Gillespie, Ashby, Savage, J. Miley, Turner-Cooke, Murphy, Parkinson

Date / Time: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 8:15pm EDT; 1:15am BST (next day); 5:45am IST (next day)

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA, USA

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!