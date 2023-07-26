Reece James ready to step up and lead Chelsea into the new era

Reece James may not be the loudest or most talkative voice in the room, but he is ready to step up into the void that’s been left at Chelsea following the departures of many senior and experienced players from the squad, including the legendary César Azpilicueta.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has put out the call for leaders, and suggested that James is one of the “possibilities” for the armband. Reecey himself would consider it a dream come true at his boyhood club.

“Of course [I would want it], I have been at Chelsea my whole life and something I have always dreamt of. When the time is right hopefully it happens.” “[...] Everyone has a different way of being a leader. Some speak, some show their actions. I could do both. I try to help my team as much as I can and I will definitely be one to help them where I can.”

Of course, more important than that will be to just James back on the pitch and back healthy. It was a frustrating season last year for the 23-year-old in every respect, but hopefully he can stay fit for a while now, and we can get to back to our winning ways.

“I had a lot of injuries and I haven’t played in three months. I am finding my feet again and we have started pre-season well. I’m back into full training, I’m over the illness. I had to stay behind at Cobham, now I’m back here training with the team and I feel good. “[...] Last season was the toughest I have experienced. We are moving in the right direction, it was very difficult last season because there was lots of change, some players didn’t want to be there because they weren’t playing. We are onto a new page. It is definitely [a clean slate]. Since the new staff and the manager has come in the energy has changed and it has been a very good atmosphere. You could see that in our recent performances. “[We] have a lot of fresh faces, new staff. It has had a big impact on the players so far, everyone is excited. [...] This is Chelsea and we are ambitious and we don’t enter anything not to win. I don’t see why us winning this season is not possible. We have a strong group and will only get stronger. The more we understand each other and how the manager wants us to play.” -Reece James; source: Football.London

Onwards and upwards!