Nicolas Jackson settling in quickly at Chelsea

At the risk of getting way ahead of ourselves, Nicolas Jackson’s looking like a real good find — at least as far as a €37m signing can fly under the radar — especially after his man of the match turn against Brighton in just 25 minutes of the second half last night.

The 22-year-old sure seems like a complete forward, a big man up top with some lovely quick feet, able to link up or run behind, willing to make the extra pass or to produce a confident finish, like he did for his goal against the Seagulls. In barely an hour of preseason action, he has four assists and the aforementioned goal.

He credits this early success to settling in quite quickly at his new club.

“I’m really happy with my teammates. I’m feeling really good here with everybody. So, that’s why I’m performing well every game. You know, when you’re okay with everybody, you perform every game. I’m so happy for the team and everybody.” -Nicolas Jackson; source: NBC Sports via Mail

While obviously it’s been just two games, and just two preseason games at that, one of which was against fourth division opposition, it’s certainly a promising start.

Nicolas Jackson - Preseason 2023pic.twitter.com/ZBYs791paa — Realist (@RealistCFC) July 23, 2023

Or as Mykhailo Mudryk put it after linking up wonderfully with the striker to score his first unofficial goal for the club, we’re just getting started.

“Imagine, it’s just our first game together!” -Mykhailo Mudryk; source: Premier League

Here’s to many more games and goals together! (And also with Christopher Nkunku, a combination that Pochettino will hope to explore in the coming games.)