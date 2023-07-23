According to multiple reports over the past couple days, Christopher Vivell is no longer involved with decision-making at Chelsea, and is “set to leave” having been placed on indefinite gardening leave.

We had wondered what his role would actually entail after the club confirmed that Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart were running the technical side of things and that Vivell’s role, while still called a technical director, was reporting to those two and more “focused on football globally”. I assumed that would mean some sort of involvement with our multi-club ambitions, but even with BlueCo’s acquisition of RC Strasbourg, Vivell has remained hidden from the limelight. And I guess now the limelight has been full turned off for him.

Vivell was appointed technical director in December after several months of delays over work permits and such. His appointment was followed by multiple other appointments in similar roles (including the aforementioned duo), so much like our playing squad, it appears that we had over-bloated the technical and recruitment departments as well — and now we’re making cuts.