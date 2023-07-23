Chelsea 4-3 Brighton, PL Summer Series friendly: Post-match reaction

Chelsea opted for a much stronger (at least on paper) lineup in this one, and we made a pretty solid start indeed.

So of course it were Brighton who scored first, pretty much against the run of play, from a corner thanks to some rather inattentive defending in the center of the box. Danny Welbeck seems to find the net against us rather often, and so he did again.

Chelsea responded quickly as Christopher Nkunku took advantage of a lucky deflection to scramble home the equalizer a few minutes later. That’s two in two preseason games for Nkunku.

Both sides could’ve added to the scoreline before the half-time whistle, but lacked the requisite quality in play to do so.

The second half began much the same way as the first ended, but then Brighton full back Jean Paul van Hecke picked up a second well-deserved yellow and managed to get himself sent off — in a “friendly” no less.

Chelsea quickly took advantage, and Mykhailo Mudryk and Nicolas Jackson combined to score a wonderful goal.

It was all fun and gravy from there, with Gallagher and Jackson adding to the Chelsea tally, and João Pedro getting a consolation for Brighton from the spot after Levi Colwill gave away a penalty. Brighton got one more back a few minutes from time after João Pedro danced through the defense and set up Undav for a slam dunk, but it was too little too late.

Carefree.