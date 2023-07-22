Chelsea vs. Brighton, PL Summer Series friendly: Live blog; highlights

Welcome to matchday two of preseason, and this time it’s the familiar prospect of testing ourselves against Brighton that awaits us. Of course, it’s still just preseason so the result is secondary ... mostly.

Pochettino has opted for a few more familiar faces as well for this one.

No Caicedo for Brighton. Colwill starts for Chelsea.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Kepa | Chilwell, Colwill, Silva (c), Gusto | Santos, Gallagher | Maatsen, Chukwuemeka, Sterling | Nkunku

Substitutes from: Bergström, Cumming, Chalobah, Humphreys, Gilchrist, Cucurella, Hall, Casadei, Enzo, Mudryk, Ângelo, Moreira, Jackson, Burstow

Brighton & Hove Albion starting XI:

Steele | Webster, March, Dahoud, Groß (c), Lallana, Welbeck, Mitoma, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Hinshelwood

Substitutes from: Verbruggen, João Pedro, Alzate, Ensico, Undav, Adingra, Ayari, Ferguson, Veltman, Weir, Samuels, Peupion, Baker-Boaitey

Date / Time: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 7pm EDT; 12am BST (next day); 4:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA, USA

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

