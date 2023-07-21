After falling just shy of the points needed to qualify for a work permit in January, young Andrey Santos has now reportedly succeeded in his latest attempt. Those appearances in the Brazilian top flight with Vasco, not to mention maiden senior cap for Brazil, as well certainly didn’t hurt!

The report from the Evening Standard doesn’t specify when this all of this might have happened, but they do claim that Santos has work permit in hand (fo real this time) and thus can stay with Chelsea for the season, should we so choose.

Whether he stays is of course not yet decided. Santos does face an uphill battle in that regard. He’s one of the youngest and least experienced players in the squadl, and if we do up signing Moisés Caicedo, would drop even further down the pecking order.

So maybe a loan would be the best solution for all involved, perhaps one closer to come now that visa has been sorted.