Conor Gallagher scores the 3rd goal from outside the box ( sterling assist ) #CFC #ChelseaFC #WrexhamAFC #ChelseavsWrexham

Chelsea vs Wrexham pic.twitter.com/aENVaXkvwR — BLUE PANTHER (@thegrtxt) July 20, 2023

Gallagher gets on the scoresheet with 10 minutes to go in this one, guiding a ball beyond the goalkeeper after Sterling had chopped inside from the left and played it across the box.