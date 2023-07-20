Chelsea 5-0 Wrexham, FC Series Friendly: Post-match reaction

Fourth division Wrexham were not expected to pose much difficulty to Chelsea, preseason or no preseason, and that would indeed prove to be the case, with Chelsea scoring early and late in the first half ... then calling it a day in the second half with a bit less enterprising effort (and many changes), before adding a few more goals in the final ten minutes.

But more importantly than the result, Chelsea showed some promise, both collectively and individually, even if we do have to take into account the level of the opposition — and the occasion.

There will be harder days than this, and days where we will have to work more as well, but it’s a good start.

Carefree.