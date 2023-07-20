WaFFLe 2023-24 Season

Another Premier League season is upon us and it brings with it the 10th edition of WaFFLe, WAGNH’s Fantasy Football League — yes, it’s been 10 years! — a head-to-head draft fantasy league comprising 72 managers and their teams across six distinct divisions in the league pyramid.

Sign-ups are now open for the new season!

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Teams are unique within divisions — only one manager can own a certain player within a division. Draft format used is snake draft: team that picks last in a round gets to pick first next round.

Scoring in a draft fantasy league differs from that of the regular FPL, with stats like tackles, interceptions and key passes involved. You can find all the scoring details on the Fantrax league summary page. (Here’s an example of a default scoring system.)

Waiver system will be the same as last season, with managers bidding a certain amount for players available in the waiver wire. The manager making the highest bid gets the player. If two bids are same, a tie-breaker order decides who gets the player. The tie-breaker order is initially set as inverse of the draft order. When a tie is broken, the team winning the claim gets added to the bottom of the tiebreaker order, and everyone else moves up. Tie-breakers are invoked only if two competing bids are equal.

There will be a waiver budget of 60, with 30 available from the start, and the additional 30 added after the summer transfer window is closed.

HOW TO JOIN

Simply click the link below and fill out the form. The form has multiple sections. Please make sure to fill in all the fields. Returning players will need some additional information from their Fantrax accounts (such as team name, division etc.) to fill in the form. If a returning player fails to submit this information, they will automatically be added to the waitlist. You’ll get a confirmation mail later on whether you have managed to secure a place in this season’s league. Registrations are open until the 29th of July. If you have any issues with the registration, please get in touch, either via the Fantrax app or via email, or via Line.

New users will be on a waiting list. There will be another post a couple of days after the deadline announcing all the divisions. New users can check this new post to see whether they got in. Upon confirmation, you will be added to a group mail with everyone in your division. You will discuss with others in your division to decide on a draft time convenient for everyone. Try to pick a time slot that works for everyone. The league is most enjoyable when everyone is active.

We expect all divisions to finish their drafts by the 7th of August. We have the remaining days to set up the league and upload everyone’s teams into the multi-divisional league.

https://forms.gle/KJ9Jmer2pLGQE2Dx5

P.S. We’re looking for another volunteer to help with some of the communications and coordination in setting up the league. Any help would be very much appreciated. You can reach out to me by email which you can find on my profile, if you are interested.