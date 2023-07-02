RC Strasbourg appoint Patrick Vieira as manager

RC Strasbourg recently became the first non-Chelsea club of Chelsea’s (sorry, “BlueCo’s”) nascent Multi-club Empire, and their first significant move since joining the party, since beginning this “new cycle” in their history, has been to appoint a new manager.

Nice to see our owners learning from their mistakes and not waiting 100 days this time to build a team in one manager’s image and then sack that manager with barely any warning and then appoint a random manager on a really long contract because obviously he’s the right choice and there is no way he can fail.

So, welcome, Patrick Vieira, to the BlueCo Family! Awwww...

! pic.twitter.com/nOoGYQnohK — Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace (@RCSA) July 2, 2023

Vieira was sacked at Crystal Palace towards the end of last season after nearly two years in charge, and prior to that he had similar two-year spells at OGC Nice and New York City FC as well. So he’s got some experience working under a multi-club model already, which should be useful if some of our players just happen to end up at Strasbourg in the not so distant future (such as, say, the kid from Brazil, Ângelo Gabriel ... or any others who may not have work permits or prospects of significant playing time, etc).